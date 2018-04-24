Lethal Weapon’s Clayne Crawford Admits Reports of His Bad Behavior Are True

Photo: FOX/FOX via Getty Images

A day after it was reported that Lethal Weapon star Clayne Crawford was in serious jeopardy of being recast on the hit Fox drama due to continued toxic behavior on set, Crawford has issued an apology for his actions. Posting a note on Instagram, the actor and director admitted that the reports of his bad behavior were indeed “true,” as he was reprimanded twice this season. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conductive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response,” he wrote. “I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-approved therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio.” Crawford’s second reprimand, meanwhile, occurred during a recent episode he directed. “An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him,” he continued. “It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of set.”

Forgive my delayed response. #truth A post shared by Clayne Crawford (@claynecrawford) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Crawford also apologized to Lethal Weapon’s cast and crew if his “passion for doing good work” was misconstrued or made anyone uncomfortable on set, as he takes “great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness.” As of now, the series has still not been renewed for a third season, and Fox has not issued a comment.