Letitia Wright Spit a Vibranium-Level Freestyle on Fallon

Letitia Wright, girl genius of Black Panther and star of Drake’s “Nice for What” music video, was challenged to a freestyle on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night. Tasked with working the words “disco,” “Red Lobster,” and “Vibranium” into a her rap, Letitia did her best, considering that nothing rhymes with Vibranium, except maybe unobtanium: “And I spit this flow so free off the dome, Vibranium got me feeling oh so cold with this flow,” Wright rapped. The Roots’ Black Thought was a worthy foe, but as for Vulture and our committee, we stan Shuri!