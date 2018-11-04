Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville Are Making an Irish Romance

Photo: Getty Images

We now pronounce you Les-I-Am (pronounced like Will.I.Am, maybe — it’s just a working title, we’ll fix it in post): Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson will play an Irish married couple in a new movie called Normal People. Per Deadline, the movie “charts the story of a long-married couple, Joan and Tom, who have an accumulated ease and deep tenderness to their relationship but when Joan is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their bond and exposes challenges arising from an uncertain future.” Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Good Vibrations) will direct, from a script written by Owen McCafferty, the Irish playwright behind Scenes From the Big Picture and Mojo Mickybo. This will be Manville’s first big-screen project since her Academy Award nomination for putting Daniel Day-Lewis in his place in Phantom Thread, while for Neeson it is the rare opportunity to have a love interest his own age.