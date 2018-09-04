Lindsey Buckingham Is Going His Own Way, Specifically, Leaving Fleetwood Mac

We wish we could say this is secondhand news, but … alas. Variety confirmed Lindsey Buckingham has decided to depart Fleetwood Mac ahead of the band’s upcoming international tour, leaving the lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks to perform without his virtuoso guitar and vocal skills. Neither Buckingham nor the band offered any reasoning behind the departure, nor any word on if he was ever going back again, only issuing a brief statement of confirmation: “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.” The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn — the epitome of talent! — will be subbing in for Buckingham during the tour, but if you need to sadly listen to Rumours a few times at your cubicle for the rest of the day, we totally understand. In fact, we encourage it.