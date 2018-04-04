Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Liza with a Z is doing a “purge with a capital P” of her belongings, The New York Times reports. Star of stage and screen Liza Minnelli will be selling more than 1,900 items ranging from iconic wardrobe items to engraved baby cups to personal effects that belonged to her mother, Judy Garland, and her father, the director Vincente Minnelli. The sale will run through Profiles in History, a Southern California auction house that recently handled the estate of one of Hollywood’s most prolific memorabilia collectors, the icon Debbie Reynolds. “I woke up one day and thought, ‘Honey, you ain’t gonna wait till you’ve bought the farm and leave your life on someone else’s doorstep,’” Minnelli told The New York Times through an associate. “My life is a gift of flowing friendships and relationships, all collected in these objects. It’s with many emotions that I share them.”

Auction participants will be able to bid on clothes by Bob Mackie, Gianni Versace, Gucci, Isaac Mizrahi, Donna Karan, and elaborate pieces by Halston. Her mother’s belongings in the lot will include a paycheck Garland received from MGM Studios when she was just 13, scrapbooks, and 35-millimeter screening copies of her films. Other famous items will be put on display at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills before they go up for sale. The “Love, Liza” exhibition (open now) will contain her one-of-a-kind Halston flapper dresses, Sally’s famous bowler hat from Cabaret along with an annotated shooting script from that movie, several large-format portraits taken by Annie Liebovitz, and even a $20,000 check made out to and endorsed by Andy Warhol. So, not quite things you could just find at the local vintage store.