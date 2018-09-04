Los Angeles DA Declines to Prosecute James Toback

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office won’t press charges against James Toback. After more than 300 women — including Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair — accused the screenwriter and film director, known for his work on Bugsy and The Pick-up Artist, of sexual assault or harassment, the DA’s Hollywood sex-crimes task force reviewed five cases against Toback, the earliest of which dated to 1978. All five were found to fall outside of the statue of limitations, according to Variety. All of the cases involved Toback masturbating in front of women, groping them, or exposing himself.