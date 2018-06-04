Netflix’s Lost in Space reboots the classic sci-fi series about a family stranded on a distant planet after an accident. The important thing is, in this version of the show, the great Parker Posey plays the devious Dr. Smith. So instead of all that space nonsense, we’ve got you a trailer that’s just about Parker Posey. Look at all the things we learn about her! She’s got secrets, she’s got hairstyles, she is a doctor. You’ll get more footage of Parker Posey in space when Lost in Space premieres on Netflix on April 13.