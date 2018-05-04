On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps kicked off her very eventful season by showing up to a Halloween party dressed as Diana Ross. As founder of the Real Housewives Institute Brian Moylan described it in our recap, Luann arrived in “a deep spray tan and a comically large Afro wig … Did she not have one friend who said, ‘You absolutely shouldn’t dress like a black person.’” Andy Cohen, always ready to stir the pot, had Luann on Watch What Happens Live last night, where she apologized, but denied that her attempt to dress like a black woman was doing blackface. “I never meant to hurt anybody’s feelings. I love Diana Ross, and I totally respect Diana Ross, and it was really a tribute to her,” Luann said, insisting that she didn’t alter the color of her skin and “had bronzer on that I wear normally. I didn’t add anything, or would ever dream of doing a blackface. I’m really sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.”