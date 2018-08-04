Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

The Real Housewives of New York star Luanne de Lesseps has accused Russell Simmons of groping her years ago in an elevator. Lesseps made the accusation to The Daily Beast in an interview on Friday, at a time when Simmons is already facing accusations of sexual misconduct by over ten women. The NYPD is currently investigating the reports, and Simmons has strongly denied all the previous allegations against him.

Lesseps says Simmons inappropriately grabbed her three years ago. “He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig,” the reality TV star told the Daily Beast, “I haven’t told anybody about that before. I was grossed out. I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’” Simmons has not yet commented on Lesseps’s specific allegation, but he has previously denied the other accusations of misconduct made against him.