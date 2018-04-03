Martin Freeman Is on the Run From Zombies in Cargo
Martin Freeman spent years navigating the many perils of Middle Earth, and for all that hard work he’s landed himself in the Australian Outback, navigating the perils of a zombie outbreak. In Cargo, Freeman stars as a dad who has just been bitten by one of the infected, and must get his baby daughter to safety before he turns. The movie is based on the short film of the same name from Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, who also directed this feature-length version for Netflix. Cargo starts streaming on May 18.
