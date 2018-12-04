Martin Scorsese to Produce a Retrospective on SCTV for Netflix

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/PMC

Martin Scorsese is bringing a group of comedy legends together for Netflix. The streaming service announced on Thursday that the filmmaker — a rather big deal in his own right — will direct a special called An Afternoon With SCTV, examining the impact of the influential Canadian sketch-comedy series that ran for six seasons between 1976 and 1984. Instead of a straightforward documentary, An Afternoon will be partly made up of a conversation featuring the show’s stars, Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, and Dave Thomas, which will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel. The special does not have a release date yet, but filming will take place at the Elgin Theater in Toronto on May 13. According to the announcement, “the filming will be part of the Netflix special,” which means you can expect Scorsese to dig in and deliver an even broader look at the show, one that might even include other stars that passed through SCTV, like John Candy and Harold Ramis.