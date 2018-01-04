Latest News from Vulture

12:28 p.m.

Smallville Actress Denies Claims She Was a Recruiter for Alleged ‘Sex Cult’

Kristin Kreuk defended herself on social media with a statement.

12:14 p.m.

News Anchors Reciting Sinclair Propaganda Is Even More Terrifying in Unison

A new video demonstrates how the real “fake news” has never been more synchronized.

12:13 p.m.

The Only Good April Fools’ Day Prank Involves Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Room

“Where’s My F-cking Money/Act 1 Finale” will be a guaranteed showstopper.

11:09 a.m.

Martin Scorsese Continues to Fulfill His Destiny As Vine’s Sassiest Critic

Marty baby, it’s already been shut down!

10:27 a.m.

Mary Berry Leaves Great British Bake Off Behind With Her New Cooking Show

Get ready to binge Britain’s Best Home Cook.

9:43 a.m.

Taylor Swift Resurfaces in Public, Wants to Shoot and Discuss Whiskey

It was a fun night in Nashville.

9:00 a.m.

John Krasinski Wants You to Be Afraid of Him

Jim Halpert tries his hand at horror – as co-writer, director, and star of A Quiet Place.

12:46 a.m.

Ready Player One Comes Out on Top Despite Fears

People love nostalgia.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Is Here to Make Your Easter Weirdly Sexual

She just created a tradition you didn’t know you needed.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Eddie Redmayne Spoke at Stephen Hawking’s Star-Studded Funeral

Several stars paid tribute to the late cosmologist.

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

Following Violence Arrest, Video Emerges of Fabolous Threatening His Girlfriend

Emily Bustamante is the mother of his two children.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

Howard Stern, Mary J. Blige Among Rock Hall Induction Presenters This Year

Meanwhile, the Dire Straits situation keeps getting weirder.

Yesterday at 12:12 p.m.

Jim Carrey’s Bizarre Anti-Trump Paintings Are … Some Kind of Something

Do you prefer Eric Trump being impaled by an elephant tusk or his father bathing in a sewer?

Yesterday at 10:56 a.m.

Hmmm, Here’s Why Donald Trump’s Name Will Never Be Mentioned on Roseanne

The show’s rebooted pilot was all about Trump vs. Clinton.

Yesterday at 10:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Rips Into the Irony of Walmart’s Cosmopolitan Ban

Uh, have you seen other front pages lately?

Yesterday at 9:29 a.m.

Sean Penn Has One Thought About Steve Bannon After Working With Him: ‘Crook’

“I don’t think you can age like that without hating people.”

3/30/2018 at 10:01 p.m.

Director Jeremy Saulnier Leaves True Detective Season 3 After Two Episodes

HBO released a statement announcing the change, citing “scheduling issues.”

3/30/2018 at 9:55 p.m.

39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television

That’s all, yolks!

3/30/2018 at 8:52 p.m.

Amazon Is Reportedly Putting Together A League of Their Own TV Show

The only bracket that matters is which actress is worthy of playing the new Marla Hooch.

3/30/2018 at 7:32 p.m.

Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Run

The Clueless star had filed to run for a seat in California’s 44th Congressional District.