4 mins ago

We’re Getting an Unreleased Prince Album This Fall

More contents from his storied vault will soon see the light of day.

25 mins ago

Jessica Chastain Defends #TimesUp Amid Asia Argento’s Criticisms

“No one is unwelcome.”

28 mins ago

The Many Timelines of Westworld Season Two, Explained

A simple guide to Westworld’s very confusing chronology.

5:33 p.m.

Lethal Weapon Is Reportedly Facing Recasting Due to Co-lead’s Toxic Behavior

Clayne Crawford has created “a hostile environment” for the popular series.

4:53 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City Friendships, Her New Movie Blue Night

“But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight.”

4:37 p.m.

A Serious Critique of the MCU’s Off-Duty Fashion

A thoughtful conversation about how many of our heroes are committing the crime of dad jeans — including makeover suggestions.

4:23 p.m.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Had to Bomb Onstage Before She Could Play a Comedian

“I’d be like, okay, you guys didn’t like that one.”

2:52 p.m.

Bill Cosby Will Not Take the Stand in His Sexual-Assault Retrial

The defense rested its case today.

2:40 p.m.

Kanye Professes Love for Trump, Defends Conservative Pundit in New Interview

He also reveals his 2016 hospitalization was due to opioid addiction.

2:38 p.m.

Wild Wild Country’s Ma Anand Sheela Did It All for Love

“I didn’t join the movement. I was in love with him and I could not pull myself away from him.”

2:05 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: May 2018

Denzel Washington’s John Q. leaves Hulu at the end of the month.

1:52 p.m.

Netflix’s The Rain Trailer: Danish Teens Versus a Brutal Apocalypse

The apocalypse is winning.

1:43 p.m.

Why Hasn’t Marvel Announced Doctor Strange 2 Yet?

Kevin Feige explains his silence about the Sorcerer Supreme.

1:17 p.m.

Cosby’s Legal Team Receives Another Blow, Jury Won’t Hear Damning Testimony

The judge will not allow the jury to hear from a previously sealed deposition.

12:44 p.m.

Here’s Why John Oliver Bought Airtime During Sean Hannity’s Show This Week

He’s mocking Trump. This time, with math!

11:56 a.m.

How the Most Shocking Moment in Ghost Stories Came Together

The story behind the scene that turns horror into psycho-horror — and turns the film on its head.

9:46 a.m.

Cardi B Lived Her Best Life at Coachella With Jay-Z, Migos, and SZA

Just a casual baby-bump rub from Jay-Z.

9:43 a.m.

Matt Smith Finally Speaks Out About Being Paid More Than Claire Foy on The Crown

“We need to strive to make this a better and more even playing field for everyone involved.”

9:30 a.m.

The Trailer for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

Meet the Prince Harry of Asia.

9:08 a.m.

Hillary Clinton’s Twitter Bio Won’t Start With ‘Wife’ Anymore

At the PEN America World Voices Festival, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie asked HRC about her Twitter bio.