1 second ago

Claire Denis on Male Aggression and Making a Horror Rom-Com

“I’ve never made a film to make the audience suffer. If I do, it’s a mistake.”

21 mins ago

Chance the Rapper Doesn’t Want Donald Trump’s Thanks for Defending Kanye, Thanks

“[I] said that sh*t at the wrongest time.”

23 mins ago

All Your Questions About the Cosby Verdict, Answered

Sentencing, appeals, and more.

11:01 a.m.

Janelle Monáe on Dirty Computer and the Music Industry’s Time’s Up Reckoning

“My purpose as an artist is to figure out how I can celebrate those who are marginalized, and who are oppressed.”

11:00 a.m.

The Walking Dead Connection You Might Have Missed in Infinity War

TWD’s Ross Marquand pops up in a surprising place in the latest Avengers film.

10:55 a.m.

Olivier Assayas’s Cold Water Is in a Class by Itself

The writer-director found his voice in his fifth feature, a high-strung teenage love story released in 1994 in France but not, until now, in the U.S.

10:52 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: Something’s Gotta Shake

The split between Earn and Al is all but guaranteed now.

10:46 a.m.

This Trailer for Whitney Shows the Receipts

See it July 6.

10:40 a.m.

Robin Williams Did Comedy Routines for Steven Spielberg During Schindler’s List

“I would laugh hysterically, because I had to release so much. And Robin, he’d always hang up on you after the loudest, best laugh you give him.”

10:33 a.m.

The Rachel Divide Is a Rorschach Blot for Its Viewers

Some people think it’s a hatchet job, others that it gives its subject’s commitment to social justice too much credence.

9:37 a.m.

Matt Lauer Says He ‘Acted Inappropriately,’ But Denies New Harassment Claim

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me.”

9:29 a.m.

Here We Go Again: ABBA Have Reunited After 35 Years, Will Release New Music

Somehow we must have Cher to thank.

9:21 a.m.

Southern Charm Recap: Let’s Screw Lunch

How many times will Craig and Naomie have the exact same fight?

9:10 a.m.

Alexis Bledel Says Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Pitched a Third Movie

Here we pants again!

9:00 a.m.

Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa on Duck Butter’s Sexy Queer Utopia

“Miguel [Arteta] always said, ‘I want lesbians as far as the eye can see.’”

2:01 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Donald Trump’s Live-TV Rant

And we get a bonus look at Macron’s third-wheel face.

1:48 a.m.

Janelle Monáe’s New Album Just Dropped So Everything Might Actually Be Okay

Things got dicey this week but it’s all better now.

1:29 a.m.

Cardi B’s Former Manager Is Suing Her for $10 Million

Klenord “Shaft” Raphael claims the rapper is in breach of contract.

1:28 a.m.

Diane Takes Top Honors at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Duck Butter, Smuggling Hendrix, and O.G. are among the other winners.

12:42 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Who Wants to Be a Half-Billionaire?

It’s Amy Farrah Fowler’s wedding, and she’ll look like “a pile of swans” if she wants to.