The good-luck charm of Philly sports teams is home, and he got the hero’s welcome. Just hours after his long-awaited release from prison, Meek Mill headed straight to the 76ers’ playoff game, personally escorted by the team’s co-owner Michael Rubin, where he got to do the honors of ringing the ceremonial bell before game five. During the months of Mill’s incarceration (controversially, for parole violation), the Philadelphia Eagles used his famed “Dreams & Nightmares” intro as their entrance song to the Super Bowl, which they went on to win. Mill’s music also rang out throughout the Sixers game last night, and, with the rapper sitting courtside next to Kevin Hart, his team won the series against the Heat, their first playoff series win in six years. “Today was a good day. Like Ice Cube said,” he told reporters after his day of multiple victories.