Meek Mill Judge Won’t Step Down, Denies Request to Reconsider His Sentence

The ongoing saga of Meek Mill’s court case trudges forward. Despite indications last month that the rapper could potentially be released from jail earlier than expected, the judge presiding over his case, Genece E. Brinkley, has rejected a request to reconsider his current sentence. Per the New York Daily News, Mill’s legal team was denied both the request for jail-time reconsideration, as well as for Brinkley to step down from the case entirely due to an alleged personal bias against the rapper. “Defendant received proper notice of all alleged probation violations in advance of his hearing,” Brinkley wrote on Monday. “The sentence imposed was not manifestly excessive and this Court stated sufficient reasons on the record to support a state sentence of 2 to 4 years.”

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison over probation violations that stemmed from a nearly decade-old case, which he began serving in late 2017. One of Mill’s lawyers previously claimed Brinkley had a personal vendetta against the rapper, which stemmed from Mill refusing to record a new version of Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” and give her a shout-out in it. “That lacks appropriateness of a judge,” Mill’s defense lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said at the time. “You can’t do that as a judge, but she did it.” Brinkley vehemently denied that claim today, saying: “This bald allegation has no basis in reality. There is zero evidence to support this claim. The court has repeatedly told Defendant that he cannot demand special treatment just because he has chosen to be an entertainer.”