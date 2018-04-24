Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Matt Smith Gives His Best Elevator Pitch for Mapplethorpe

Does he have what it takes to seal the deal?

24 mins ago

Meek Mill Released From Prison, Heads Straight to the Philadelphia 76ers Game

The co-owner of the basketball team picked Mill up to bring him to the playoff game.

7:31 p.m.

Cosby’s Lawyers Call His Accuser a ‘Pathological Liar’

A lead attorney said the case is “flimsy, silly, ridiculous.”

6:00 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War Will Dazzle, Stagger, and Rile You Up

Marvel’s films have little in the way of a vision, but audiences have so much feeling for these characters that it doesn’t entirely matter.

5:35 p.m.

Lethal Weapon’s Clayne Crawford Admits Reports of His Bad Behavior Are True

“It is true.”

5:28 p.m.

Turns Out Damian Lewis Actually Makes a Terrific Rob Ford

As seen in new photos from the set of the biopic Run This Town.

5:20 p.m.

The Very Best Schoolhouse Rock Songs by Bob Dorough

Bob Dorough, who died this week at age 94, wrote and performed some of the most beloved Schoolhouse Rock songs.

4:44 p.m.

McQueen Captures the Emotion and Creative Brilliance of the Late Designer

For anyone who thinks a runway show could never move them to tears.

4:17 p.m.

Report: Meek Mill to Be Freed From Prison Shortly

Mill has been controversially jailed since last November.

4:13 p.m.

Disney Screened a Sneak Peek of Solo: A Star Wars Story at CinemaCon

Detailing the first meeting between the young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian.

4:01 p.m.

Women in The Handmaid’s Tale: A Comprehensive Taxonomy

Ahead of season two, here’s your guide to the fictional patriarchy.

3:15 p.m.

Cosby’s Wife Appeared in Court Today for the First Time

Here’s what comes next in the sexual-assault retrial.

2:30 p.m.

The Cast of All About Nina Plays ‘Super Common or Not So Common’

How likely is it that Common will mention his Oscar on set?

2:16 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Fights Sexism With a Paintbrush in Woman Walks Ahead Trailer

Loosely based on the real life of activist Caroline Weldon.

2:09 p.m.

Here’s When the Sense8 Finale Will Air

A day of the week.

1:53 p.m.

The Laura Dern-aissance Continues With This Trailer for The Tale

The Tale premieres May 26 on HBO.

1:43 p.m.

This New Dating Series From the Bachelor Creator Sounds Wild

The reign of terror continues.

12:31 p.m.

Five Great Writers Discussing Five Great Books

Hari Kunzru, Jennifer Egan, Esmeralda Santiago, Imbolo Mbue, and Barry Jenkins discuss the five books vying to be this year’s One Book, One New York.

12:24 p.m.

Aidy Bryant Is Getting Her Own Series at Hulu

But what does this mean for SNL?

12:12 p.m.

Kevin Hart Roasts Himself, Stars in J. Cole’s Video About His Own Infidelity

What are friends for!