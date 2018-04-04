Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photo by USA Network

With the arrival of Suits’ midseason premiere, USA has hit the royal jackpot in what’s otherwise a standard legal procedural: Meghan Markle, a.k.a. Prince Harry’s soon-to-be bride, will leave the series after its season-seven finale, effectively putting her acting career behind to hobnob with the Windsors at polo matches.

For royal watchers tuned into Suits for the first time to support the future duchess, here’s what you need to know: Markle plays Rachel Zane, an amiable and sharp summer associate who worked her way up the corporate ladder from a paralegal gig. She’s also engaged to the firm’s junior partner, Mike (Patrick J. Adams), after years of a slow-burn romance. To be honest, Rachel is rather … meh. Suits is good, as far as basic-cable legal dramas go, but the day-to-day thrills of a Manhattan law firm can only get so wild, which means Rachel’s stories tend to revolve around boardroom meetings, filing cabinets, and occasional showdowns between distrustful clients.

Got it? Each week, we’ll dutifully provide a recap of every notable thing that Meghan Markle does on Suits for the remainder of the season. Let’s dive into Marklemania, shall we?

Markle-cap, Week One

She flirts with her work boo.

She smooches her work boo!

She and her work boo argue about a trucking-company case.

Power-walking alert! There’s a break in that trucking-company case. Justice will be served … as the New York State law dictates.

Another smooch!

Markle-cap, Week Two

A riveting debate: Should they order from the one Chinese-food takeout place, or the other Chinese-food takeout place?

The definition of contract is disputed many times. She thinks it means it requires consideration, and her client got nothing as a result!

This fireside chat about arbitration and malpractice gets … fiery.

Phew, case settled. It’s wine o’clock, baby!

That’s all for now, folks. Come back next week for further Markle-tastic exploits.