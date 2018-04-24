If ever there was an appropriate stand-in for Redman, it’s Melissa McCarthy, obviously. The actress hopped into the back seat to crash Christina Aguilera’s Carpool Karaoke (crash the segment, not the actual car, phew) just so she could show off her unexpected flow. You, mere millennial peasant, may know the chorus to “Dirrty” by heart, but can you pimp like Huddy roll? No, no you can’t, because you will never possess the fire, stamina, or lyrical dexterity that McCarthy’s been hiding for far too long. Adele, you’ve been put on notice: Melissa McCarthy’s mixtape coming to a SoundCloud near you!