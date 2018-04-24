Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

UnREAL’s Showrunner on What’s Next for Rachel and Quinn

“I firmly believe that this is the love story of the series.”

11:24 a.m.

Alia Shawkat Calls Jeffrey Tambor Misconduct Allegations ‘Sad’ and ‘Strange’

“It’s being handled the way it’s being handled.”

11:09 a.m.

We Finally Have an Update on the New Tarantino Movie

Tarantino called the Pitt-DiCaprio pairing “the most exciting, dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

10:42 a.m.

Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o Danced to ‘Make Me Feel’ Without You Last Night

Please enjoy 26 seconds of uninterrupted bliss.

10:21 a.m.

Bhagwan’s Doctor Gives His Take on Wild Wild Country

And that time Sheela tried to have him killed.

9:52 a.m.

Allison Mack Tried to Recruit Emma Watson for Her Alleged Sex Cult

She likened it to an “amazing women’s movement.”

9:39 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy Rapped Christina Aguilera’s ‘Dirrty’ on Carpool Karaoke

Who knew McCarthy was such a big Redman fan?

9:20 a.m.

Patti Smith Brought Out Bruce Springsteen and Michael Stipe at Tribeca

The icon summoned some rock legends for a political post-documentary-screening performance.

9:13 a.m.

Kanye West Raves His Way Into Trump Worship

The first step to freeing your mind is freeing it from any doubts you might be wrong.

8:29 a.m.

American Idol Recap: It’s My Right to Be Hellish!

Idol is shedding contestants like an Agatha Christie whodunit.

7:56 a.m.

UnREAL Season-Finale Recap: I Choose Me

Can Rachel stay away from Everlasting for good?

7:40 a.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Knocking Boots

I can’t talk about Brittany and Jax’s fake breakup anymore.

12:56 a.m.

The Symbiote Is All Smiles in the New Venom Trailer

This is at least a little bit on you, Jenny Slate.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

Oh Yeah, You’ll Probably Like That New Janelle Monáe ‘I Like That’ Music Video

And if you don’t, well, that’s really more of a “you” problem.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Aaron Sorkin Addresses the West Wing Reboot Rumor We Will Never Stop Bringing Up

“Incredibly, the show has a legacy. The last thing I would want to do is harm that.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: You Can’t Go Home Again

We better put Beth/Rio Make-Out Watch on indefinite hold.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

The Wildest Stories Jamie Foxx Told at the Tribeca Film Festival

Including the time Sidney Poitier and Oprah set him straight.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

The Terror Recap: We Didn’t Start the Fire

The climax of “A Mercy” feels biblical in proportion.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Spangly Pleasures of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Is it Ibsen? No. Does it work on its own terms? Absolutely.

Yesterday at 9:23 p.m.

Fast and Furious Cartoon Explodes Through Wall, Drifts Into Netflix Queue

Or as DreamWorks should call it, Teenage Mutant Tony Toretto.