6 mins ago

Michelle Pfeiffer, Your Queen, Set to Play the Queen in Maleficent 2

Queen.

6:14 p.m.

You Can Now Buy Matt Smith’s Leather Pants From Mapplethorpe

Say no more.

5:43 p.m.

Did Avengers: Infinity War Kill Off the Right Characters?

Spoilers. Duh.

5:38 p.m.

Our 9 Biggest Questions About Avengers: Infinity War

How does this connect to Captain Marvel? And more importantly, what happened to Korg?

5:08 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: May 2018

The Ocean’s Eight reboot is coming soon, so don’t miss your chance to rewatch Ocean’s Eleven.

5:05 p.m.

Alden Ehrenreich Probably Wasn’t Supposed to Say He’s in For Three Solo Movies

“I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah.”

5:03 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War’s Children of Thanos, Explained

They’re also known as the Black Order.

4:31 p.m.

Here’s What’s Eligible for Tony Awards This Year

Your guide to the Tony committee’s most important decisions.

4:26 p.m.

How to Make Two Avengers Movies Back-to-Back and Not Die

Joe and Anthony Russo weathered pneumonia, injured actors, and insane schedules to make Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel.

3:43 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War’s Post-Credits Scene, Explained

If you’re not a superfan, the last image is a stumper.

3:29 p.m.

How Broadway’s King Kong Musical Chose Its 3 Posters

Three designers provided takes on the classic story for the new musical.

3:11 p.m.

Tom Brokaw Likens Sexual Harassment Accusation to ‘Drive-by Shooting’

“It is 4:00 am on the first day of my new life as an accused predator in the universe of American journalism.”

2:48 p.m.

Let the Sunshine In Is a Heady, Cream-Puff-Light Interrogation of Romance

Juliette Binoche is stunning in Claire Denis’s sort-of romantic comedy.

2:32 p.m.

Dirty Computer Is an Introduction to the Real Janelle Monáe

It’s as much a celebration of love as a threat to powerful merchants of hate.

2:05 p.m.

Netflix’s Bobby Kennedy for President Will Break Your Heart

If you didn’t live through the ‘60s, this docuseries captures what it was like to witness the rise and fall of RFK.

1:12 p.m.

Ann Curry Said She Reported Matt Lauer’s Conduct in 2012

During her final year on the Today show, Anne Curry says, a staffer came to her complaining specifically about Lauer’s conduct.

1:00 p.m.

Brothers Are the Best Kind of Famous People

It makes absolutely no sense, and yet, I read a whole book about them.

12:00 p.m.

Claire Denis on Male Aggression and Making a Horror Rom-Com

“I’ve never made a film to make the audience suffer. If I do, it’s a mistake.”

11:38 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Doesn’t Want Donald Trump’s Thanks for Defending Kanye, Thanks

“[I] said that sh*t at the wrongest time.”

11:36 a.m.

All Your Questions About the Cosby Verdict, Answered

Sentencing, appeals, and more.