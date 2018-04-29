Michelle Wolf Burns Everyone at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Tonight Michelle Wolf, former Daily Show correspondent and future host of her own Netflix show, hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and it. was. epic. The comedian made plenty of jokes about the president, who was absent, but soon turned her attention to the people actually in the room and things got real. She asked how to refer to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “What’s ‘Uncle Tom’ but for white women who disappoint other white women?” And she shut down CNN, “You guys love breaking news, and you did it, you broke it. The most useful information on CNN is when Anthony Bourdain tells me where to eat noodles.”

Wolf called out everyone present, “I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you,” And while she pointed out that newspapers are just about the only thing Trump could sell, she didn’t let anyone off the hook, “You helped create this monster and now you’re profiting off of him.” And instead of dropping the mic physically, she ended by reminding the room full of reporters that the Flint water crisis is still happening. Hopefully the A/V guys appreciated that.