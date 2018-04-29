Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

If you’re daring enough to open Twitter today, you’d pretty much find a 50/50 split over people lauding or lamenting Michelle Wolf’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening. (Want to determine for yourself? Grab some popcorn and watch it here.) Since Donald Trump has already given his social media verdict on Wolf “bombing” at the dinner, why not keep this presidential feedback going and check in with the current president of the White House Correspondents’ Association as well? Because, as it turns out, both presidents have similar mindsets when it comes to Wolf’s jokes.

“My goal in putting together last night’s dinner was to unify the room and the country around journalism and the First Amendment and I shared what I believe about those subjects in my own remarks,” Margaret Talev told Politico. “The association by tradition does not preview or censor the entertainer’s remarks. Some of them made me uncomfortable and did not embody the spirit of the night. And that is protected by the First Amendment. I appreciated Sarah Sanders for joining us at the head table and her grace through the program.”

In the aftermath of her set, Wolf tweeted a few messages in defense of her material, specifically in regards to her pointed jabs at Sanders. “I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf said at the dinner. “Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”