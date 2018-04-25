MoviePass Backs Gotti Movie, Makes Them an Offer They Can’t Refuse

Photo: Brian Douglas/Vertical Entertainment

After the filmmakers exercised a buy-back clause to pull the movie from Lionsgate last fall, the Gotti movie has found another backer. MoviePass Ventures, MoviePass’s film finance end, is taking an equity stake in Gotti, directed by actor-director–Pussy Posse member Kevin Connolly. The movie will keep its summer release date, according to Deadline. “Gotti is precisely the type of film we established MoviePass Ventures to support,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said, according to Deadline. “We are helping boost traffic to these theaters for people to see these great films. This is an ambitious movie for which we’re thrilled to offer exclusive opportunities, such as exclusive tickets to the U.S. premiere event, word of mouth screenings and other Gotti related events, to our nationwide subscriber base.”

As MoviePass’s parent company loses money, Gotti is MoviePass Ventures’ second indie movie deal. During this year’s Sundance film festival, the company acquired American Animals with The Orchard. Gotti will be released June 15.