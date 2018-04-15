Mulaney as a Drag Queen Will Destroy Your Life

John Mulaney is a man of many talents and it turns out drag might be one of them. Last night’s SNL had the stand up comic offering up sassy quips at a drag brunch. For those unfamiliar with the concept, a drag brunch is one of those things where you pay someone to be rude to you, but like, in a fun way. Cast members Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryan are loving every minute of it, and luckily this was one of the few sketches of the night where they could’ve easily gotten away with breaking. Alex Moffat, on the other hand, has the difficult task of holding a straight face with Mulaney delivering jokes mere inches from his face. Truly, a heroic effort.