Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yesterday, Israel’s Genesis Prize Foundation announced that their intended honoree, Natalie Portman, informed them via her spokesperson “she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel” due to recent “extremely distressing” events in the country. The Foundation announced that they had “no choice” but to cancel their upcoming award ceremony, which had been scheduled for June 28. The actress’s decision to opt out of the event drew both backlash and support, much of which involved speculation about Portman’s motivations. In a new statement released Friday and reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Annihilation star sought to clarify her actions. “My decision not to attend the Genesis Prize ceremony has been mischaracterized by others,” she said. “Let me speak for myself.”

In her explanation, Portman says she didn’t want to give the impression that she supported the actions of Israel’s current government by attending, though she also notes she is not part of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement currently calling for a boycott of Israel in support of Palestinians. “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony,” said the actress. “Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation.”

In lieu of attending, Portman says she will throw her support behind “a number of charities in Israel.” You can read her statement in full below.