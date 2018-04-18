Netflix Cancels Crime Drama Seven Seconds

Seven Seconds will not be getting a second season on Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant decided to pass on telling another story in what would have been an anthological crime drama. Regina King starred in the 10-episode series, which centered around the death of an African-American teenager who was killed by a Jersey City police officer in a hit-and-run. The plot follows the cops who attempted to cover up their crime, the investigators on their tail, and the family left devastated by the loss of their son. The first season told a complete story, so if the show had a second it would have followed a completely different story with some characters and Jersey City remaining as the constant. At least fans got to see King’s character see her story through to the end.