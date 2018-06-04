Netflix Cancels Everything Sucks!, Which Sure Isn’t Going to Help That Attitude

For Netflix subscribers who think everything sucks except Everything Sucks!, we’ve got some terrible news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platforms ‘90s teen comedy, ten episodes of which were released on February 16, 2018, will not be returning for a second season. The series joins other one-season Netflix efforts like Girlboss, The Get Down, and Gypsy. The show, which focuses in large part on the coming out journey of actress Peyton Kennedy’s character Kate Messner, debuted to mixed, but mostly positive, reviews. As Jen Chaney said in her Vulture review of Everything, “This show has an innate understanding of how the emotions first encountered in childhood still percolate beneath the surface long after we’ve officially grown up.” As writer Ben York Jones, who co-created the show with Michael Mohan, put it on Twitter: