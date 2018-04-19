Grab Your Spray-Paint Cans and Celebrate American Vandal’s Peabody Award

Christa Carlyle must be thrilled. The Peabody Awards have announced the recipients of their 2018 entertainment honors, and among the nine honorees stands a comedic gem: American Vandal. That’s right, folks — a mockumentary chronicling the pursuit of phallic-related high-school justice will be standing amid the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Last Week Tonight at the ceremony, as the Peabody committee has deemed the series a “surprisingly insightful rumination on contemporary life” that seamlessly blends ethical questions of the true-crime genre with the social-media age. The Peabodys are recognizing nine shows in total this year, with the rest of them being A Series of Unfortunate Events, Better Call Saul, Insecure, Saturday Night Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. But do any of them answer who drew the dicks?