New Infinity War Trailer Gives Us A Fresh Fix Of Wakanda

A mere few weeks out from its April 27th release date, Disney and Marvel just gave us another look at what’s to come in Avengers: Infinity War. The newest trailer takes us back to everyone’s favorite, but definitely fictional, African nation of Wakanda. There’s also plenty of familiar faces from Marvel’s most recent historically big blockbuster Black Panther, including Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Letitia Wright. We’re treated to a soundtrack of thrilling and spine-tingling Wakandan war chants. And of course there’s also plenty of action, fighting, powers, war, the whole shebang!

There’s even a bonus for everyone who sticks around til the end: banter! As Gurira’s Okoye laments that opening Wakanda up to the world didn’t lead to a Starbucks. But trust me Okoye, fighting Thanos is way easier than saying “grande hazelnut mocha coconutmilk macchiato” and probably far less fattening.