The latest trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, which dropped Sunday night, shifts your focus slightly from Alden Ehrenreich’s bad boy Han to Donald Glover’s even badder Lando Calrissian. All that stuff you’ve heard about Lando’s luxurious coats and predilection for smuggling and ass-kicking Phoebe Waller-Bridge bot is true. Meanwhile, it turns out Chewie is already getting too old for this ship (well, in human years, at least), which makes all the work he does in the most recent sequels that much more impressive.