Blumhouse is getting into business with New York Magazine. Deadline reports that the studio has acquired the rights to the story “Worst Roommate Ever,” published in February of this year. In it, a man named Jamison Bachman moves in with a woman under an assumed name after finding her post on Craigslist, and proceeds to terrorize her for months in increasingly strange and frightening ways. In a first for Blumhouse, the studio is simultaneously developing the story as both a series and feature film, with Jason Blum, Fast & Furious franchise writer and producer Chris Morgan, Scoop Wasserstein of Scoop Productions (who is also the brother of New York CEO Pam Wasserstein), and original author William Brennan all serving as producers.