Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Mary Shelley Is Nat Geo’s Genius In the Show’s Third Season

The anthology series has previously dedicated seasons to Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

22 mins ago

The Americans Recap: Dead Ends

The risks and obstacles keep on piling up for Elizabeth.

10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Thx for Nothing

I will never not be amused by Sonja Tremont Morgan.

9:56 p.m.

New York Magazine Story ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Becoming a Movie And A Series

Blumhouse is developing it simultaneously for both big and smalls screens.

9:33 p.m.

Kanye West Discovers Writing a Book Is Not a Financial Opportunity

He’s become a zen Twitter guru.

9:19 p.m.

Cosby Defense’s Key Witness Says the Comedian Is Being Framed

Cosby’s defense team kicked off their case in a big way today.

9:06 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Crime Drama Seven Seconds

The series starred Regina King and ran for 10 episodes.

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Matthew Broderick As the Baddest Bad Guy, in The Seafarer

An actor known for friendly roles plays the Devil.

9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: And I Am Telling You I’m Not Dying

It’s a testament to Riverdale’s craziness that this very fun musical episode feels so natural.

6:44 p.m.

Claire Danes Confirms The End of Homeland As You Know It

Danes is moving on, but Showtime may try to keep the show alive.

5:41 p.m.

Here’s Why Musicians Refused to Induct Dire Straits Into the Rock Hall

The sultans of snub news cycle continues.

4:52 p.m.

All of Riverdale’s Musical Numbers, Ranked by Horniness

Who could forget Betty singing “Mad World” during the world’s most depressing striptease?

4:15 p.m.

Cary Elwes Will Be a ‘Slick and Sleazy’ Politician in Stranger Things Season 3

Good luck, Hawkins!

4:07 p.m.

Tina Fey Can Have It All, Will Host the Saturday Night Live Finale

Bring your night cheese.

3:41 p.m.

Why Riverdale Chose to Stage Carrie for Its Musical Episode

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells the behind-the-scenes story of Riverdale High’s big show.

3:24 p.m.

Publisher Backs Up Janice Dickinson’s Claim That Cosby Rape Was Cut From Memoir

Judith Regan admitted to editing the rape out of the book.

2:36 p.m.

Scandal Was a Show That Broke Ground Like It Was No Big Deal

It was a rare revolutionary TV drama that never became full of itself.

2:02 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent on What the Deal Is With Her Baby Bottle

Does it really help anxiety? Did James and Kristen really hook up?

2:01 p.m.

Art Spiegelman on Lynd Ward, the Forgotten Comics Pioneer Who Inspired Him

The Maus creator looks back on a man who was doing graphic novels before there were such things.