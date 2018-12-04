Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Songs, Announces Album

Photo: Paras Griffin/Paras Griffin/WireImage

The queen has returned to her throne. After a year of radio silence (save for some features), Minaj has released two new solo songs at once, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li.” And for the three-peat, she’s also hopped on Young Thug’s new song, “Anybody.” These are her first new lead songs since early 2017, but, more importantly, they’re also her first new singles from an album since 2014. She told Zane Lowe in an interview ahead of the songs, “This is the best album I’ve ever, ever, ever created in my life.” She added that she was prepared to drop the entire album at once, but was swayed by her label to go the more traditional route.

Minaj also said that the album has only been in the making since December, though some songs were written over a year ago, and that she will address her situation with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, including her involvement with his legal troubles, on the album. Regarding Meek’s controversial judge, Minaj had this to say: “The judge in question did everything I asked of her. I can’t badmouth her because I met her personally.” She also announced that she’s filming a documentary for Apple Music and will go into further detail.