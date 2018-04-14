Nicki Minaj Makes Selfie-Mode an Art in New Video for ‘Chun-Li’

Get ready Barbz, because Nicki season is upon us. After sharing two new singles from her (hopefully) upcoming album last week, along with a collaboration with Young Thug, Nicki has now released the visuals for the Street Fighter inspired track, “Chun-Li.” Filmed almost entirely in selfie-mode, the video shows Nicki rapping directly to the camera while lounging on a sofa, intercut with zoomed-up shots of her glorious assets, dressed in a fierce mesh and patent leather get-up. Bitch, it’s King Kong. Yes, it’s King Kong. Enjoy.