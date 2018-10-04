Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

HBO Cast a Guy Who’s Not Lenny Kravitz to Play Zoë Kravitz’s Big Little Lies Dad

Instead, HBO cast Weeds alum Martin Donovan to play Bonnie’s father, which is fine, I guess.

3:53 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Will Return This Thursday With Two New Songs

“Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” are coming.

3:36 p.m.

Everyone Around Stan Lee Claims Everyone Else Is Doing Him Wrong

The figures surrounding the comic-book legend have accused each other of mistreating him.

3:27 p.m.

This Poor Guy Lost His Money on Wheel of Fortune Because of a Mispronunciation

F-L-A-M-E-N-C-O.

3:04 p.m.

Drake Has Trained His Sights on Wokeness

“Nice for What” is an exceptional act of image reform.

2:56 p.m.

Cosby Defense’s Opening Statement Aims to Paint Accuser As Gold Digger

“[Constand] attached all of her hopes on Cosby,” Cosby’s lawyer said. “I think you’re in for a surprise when you find out who this person is.”

2:35 p.m.

Alex, Inc. Is Proof That Tiya Sircar Needs Her Own Show

Forget the podcasting, it’s time to give Sircar something else to do.

2:00 p.m.

The 8 Most Important GIFs From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Video

Get your vagina pants on, ladies!

1:05 p.m.

T.J. Miller Charged for Calling in Fake Bomb Threat

A train attendant told investigators Miller was drunk during the trip and got into an argument with another passenger.

1:04 p.m.

Wild Wild Country Recap: Oh Sheela

The most shocking revelations from “Part 2” of Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

1:00 p.m.

Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson Harness All Their Pussy Power in New Video

It’ll make you blush in just the right pink hue.

12:10 p.m.

Damian Lewis Is Playing That Crazy Toronto Mayor, Rob Ford

He’s gonna need a lot of prosthetics.

12:00 p.m.

25 of the Best Coming-of-Age Horror Movies

Relive your own adolescent horrors with Jennifer’s Body, Super Dark Times, Alucarda, and more.

11:25 a.m.

Lifetime’s You Trailer: Penn Badgley Is One Suave Stalker

Shay Mitchell also wants in on the action.

11:16 a.m.

A Quiet Place Had the Best Opening Ever for an Original Horror Movie

With a $50 million debut weekend, it’s also the third-highest opening for any horror film overall.

11:15 a.m.

Like a Movie Villain, Comedy Central Will Try to Roast Bruce Willis

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours.”

10:25 a.m.

Holy Noldor, a Brand New J.R.R. Tolkien Book Is Getting Released This Year

Tolkien called The Fall of Gondolin “the first real story” of Middle-earth.

10:00 a.m.

8 Things Today’s Movie Musicals Can Learn from Grease

In honor of Grease’s theatrical rerelease, we’ve laid out eight important movie-musical lessons it has bestowed upon us.

9:58 a.m.

Cardi B Cannot Disclose What Happened in Her Prom Limo

“Forget it. I can’t get into it. Kids watch me now.”

9:40 a.m.

Seth Meyers’s Wife Gave Birth to Second Son in the Lobby of Their Building

“She looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.”