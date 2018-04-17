Latest News from Vulture

The Return of the East Village Art Scene

Performance Space New York and today’s cutting edge.

6:02 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson Is Hosting Her First-Ever Awards Show, So Maybe 2018 Is Good?

We thank the brains behind the Billboard Music Awards.

4:53 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Is Bringing The Female Persuasion to the Big Screen

The book was only released this month.

4:18 p.m.

What It Was Like to Be in the Audience for Beyoncé’s Historic Coachella Show

What you missed at home.

2:05 p.m.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Next Film Is All About a Director in ‘His Twilight Years’

It’ll star his favorites, Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz.

2:00 p.m.

Does Beyoncé Have a Different Set Planned for Coachella Weekend 2?

A photo posted to Beyoncé’s site seems to suggest that the Beychella set list might shift when we see her next.

1:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Will Be a ‘Very, Very Different Show’ in Season 9

The mastermind behind AMC’s Walking Dead universe talks Negan, crossover episodes, and possible spinoffs.

12:42 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Will Receive Equal Pay for Westworld Season 3

“I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … never, never.”

12:30 p.m.

DC Finally Decided on Its Harley Quinn Movie, and Cathy Yan Will Direct It

Yan would be the second woman to direct a DC movie, and the first Asian-American woman to direct a comic-book movie.

12:00 p.m.

Green Lantern No. 76 Was the Moment Superhero Comics Got Woke

A particular page from Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams was a sensation when it was published in 1970.

12:00 p.m.

Read Nico Tortorella’s Poems on the Penis, the Vagina, and His Identity

Excerpted from Tortorella’s book all of it is you.

11:29 a.m.

Amy Schumer on the I Feel Pretty Backlash: ‘There’s Been a Lot of Projection’

“I heard a lot of, ‘She doesn’t have a right to feel bad about herself because she looks however she looks.’”

10:44 a.m.

How Frank Miller Built This Amazing Dark Knight Returns Page

He looked to overlooked comics genius Bernard Krigstein for inspiration.

9:54 a.m.

Stephen Colbert and His Glass of Red Wine Are Enjoying the Hannity-Cohen News

“Jon Stewart … after the show, I’m gonna come over, and we’re just gonna spoon.”

9:30 a.m.

Should AMC Be Worried About The Walking Dead Ratings?

The Walking Dead closed out season eight with its second-least-watched finale ever. But this is far from a crisis.

8:43 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Dragifying Gravity

Ada Vox has all of her Idol competitors lip-syncing for their lives.

8:15 a.m.

Isabella Rossellini on Evolution, #MeToo, and the Good Parts of Aging

“I knew I was not an ideal woman,” she says. “But I suggested something that allowed people to complete their fantasies.”

4:02 a.m.

Blumhouse Is Adapting John Ridley’s Black Superhero Comic The American Way

Ridley will be writing and directing the adaptation of his comic mini-series.

12:04 a.m.

J. Cole Announces New Album to Drop Friday

Clear your hectic 4/20 schedule to just relax and listen to the new J. Cole.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Mockingbird Producer Offers to Stage Play in Courtroom Following New Lawsuit

The author’s estate sued Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming stage version of her classic novel, saying the play’s Atticus Finch veers from the source material.