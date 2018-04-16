Latest News from Vulture

8:10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis Trailer: Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate Check In

Do they take points at this hotel-hospital for criminals?

7:46 p.m.

Night Court Actor Harry Anderson Dead at 65

He was found at his home in North Carolina.

5:35 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar Is Doing the Music Pulitzer a Favor by Winning it

The Pulitzer is another feather in his Dodgers fitted cap.

5:26 p.m.

Late-Night Ratings: Colbert’s Lead Over Fallon Is Bigger Than Ever

The Late Show’s margin of victory over The Tonight Show stands at a daunting 1.26 million viewers.

5:14 p.m.

Another Woman Is Accusing R. Kelly of Unlawful Restraint and Sexual Misconduct

The anonymous woman alleges that Kelly unlawfully restrained and abused her while grooming her to join his “cult.”

4:37 p.m.

We’ll Revisit Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance for the Rest of Our Lives

Just seconds in, it was apparent she was playing for keeps.

4:02 p.m.

Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine Art Critic, Wins Pulitzer Prize

Our irrepressible, one-of-a-kind critic gets the big prize.

3:45 p.m.

6 Great TV Episodes to Watch After Paying Your Taxes

From The Simpsons to The Honeymooners, sitcoms have mined the comedy of Tax Day for decades.

3:38 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar, Weinstein Investigations Win 2018 Pulitzer Prizes

New York’s Jerry Saltz won the award for criticism.

3:27 p.m.

Drake’s New Album Scorpion Will Sting Into Your Ears in June

Drake announced the title with a very Drive satin bomber.

3:15 p.m.

Vince Staples Calls Out R. Kelly During Coachella Interview

“If R. Kelly didn’t go to jail for being a child molester and peeing on people and having a human trafficking ring in Atlanta, I’ll be all right.”

3:15 p.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Says Meek Mill’s Conviction Should Be Overturned

His legal team may now have the opportunity to appeal based on new evidence that a police officer in the case has a history of racial bias and abuse.

2:52 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is Back and Still Brutal

The second season of the Hulu series is intense, upsetting, and once again elevated by a wrenching performance by Elisabeth Moss.

2:24 p.m.

What Lola Kirke Can’t Live Without

“’Have a f*cking water bottle’ is my motto in life.”

1:50 p.m.

Revive Your Addiction to Fyre Fest News With the Coming Hulu Docuseries

Find out how it all went wrong.

1:19 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Is a Mixed Bag

Cenac is a major talent, and there’s no reason to think this program won’t get stronger as it goes along.

12:25 p.m.

John Mulaney Shares the Time the SNL Staff Got Day Drunk in Front of Jon Hamm

Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with why he picked that shirt for Stefon.

12:04 p.m.

Janelle Monáe Sings About Contradictions in New Single ‘I Like That’

Dirty Computer will be released April 27.

12:00 p.m.

Read the Scandalous Page 58 From Younger’s Soon-to-Be Real Fake Novel

Charles … my goodness.

11:57 a.m.

Remembering Miloš Forman, an Artist in the Throes of Art

The late Czech-American director was allergic to creative stagnation of any sort, constantly posing new challenges to himself.