Watch Noah Galvin Sing a Dear Evan Hansen Showstopper With Parkland Students
Evan, meet Parkland. As part of the fundraising effort From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA, Noah Galvin — who recently ended his tenure as the titular lead in Broadway’s megasmash Dear Evan Hansen — joined students at the high school for a lovely rendition of “You Will Be Found.” The performance features dozens of backing vocalists and instrumentalists to accompany Galvin. It’s quite moving, and if you don’t agree, allow us to buy an ice pick to chip away at your frozen heart.
Watch Now
- The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
- 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
- How to Protect Your Facebook Data
- Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
- 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
- 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
- Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
- Dogs Review Isle of Dogs
- How To Make Your Own Wes Anderson Soundtrack
- The History of Giant Robots in Pop Culture
- 13 Scenes From the Leprechaun Movies That Feel Too Absurd to Exist
- Video Games Don’t Know How to Handle Current Events
- Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
- The Best Supervillains Are Relatable Ones
- Why Edgar Wright Makes Some of the Best Movie Soundtracks
- This Underground Live-Action Monster Battle Is Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa