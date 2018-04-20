Watch Noah Galvin Sing a Dear Evan Hansen Showstopper With Parkland Students

Evan, meet Parkland. As part of the fundraising effort From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA, Noah Galvin — who recently ended his tenure as the titular lead in Broadway’s megasmash Dear Evan Hansen — joined students at the high school for a lovely rendition of “You Will Be Found.” The performance features dozens of backing vocalists and instrumentalists to accompany Galvin. It’s quite moving, and if you don’t agree, allow us to buy an ice pick to chip away at your frozen heart.