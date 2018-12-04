New Ocean’s 8 Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Friends Wanna Rob

Danny Ocean is dead; long live Debbie. A new trailer for the coat extravaganza that is Ocean’s 8 is here, and as you might expect, it’s charming as heck. Sandra Bullock is off parole and planning a crime, Cate Blanchett is skeptical but enjoying this meal at Veselka, Mindy Kaling’s a jewelry expert, Rihanna is a hacker named “8 Ball,” Helena Bonham Carter is a Brit who wants to be rich again, Awkwafina does magic, Sarah Paulson lives in the suburbs, Anne Hathaway is some fabulous movie star, and somehow James Corden is also there. Directed by Gary Ross, Ocean’s 8 premieres June 8.