Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

The Weeknd Made Another ‘Call Out My Name’ Video, In Which He Pukes Up Some Bats

“Call Out My Name” gets a new melancholic visual.

6 mins ago

King of Kong’s Billy Mitchell Has Been Stripped of His Donkey Kong Records

Prolific gamer? More like prolific cheater.

12:13 p.m.

New Ocean’s 8 Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Friends Wanna Rob

Premiering June 8.

12:09 p.m.

Meg Wolitzer Doesn’t Want to Be Tied to a ‘Moment’

“I’m drawn by the flame of what’s out there, but frightened by it, too.”

11:36 a.m.

Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler to the Rock Hall Induction: Nah, I’m Good

“He just didn’t feel like coming,” the band’s bassist said.

11:23 a.m.

Meanwhile, Charlie Rose Is ‘Desperately Lonely’ in His Mansions

Rose’s newly empty social calendar gives him time to self-reflect.

11:00 a.m.

Hypothesis: Season Two Is the Best or Worst Season of Every Show

Scandal? The best! Friday Night Lights? The worst!

10:25 a.m.

Here’s Jon Hamm’s Perfect, Two-Second-Long Ray Romano Impression

About … playing golf.

10:00 a.m.

Angels in America’s Scotland-Born Louis on Bringing the Show to New York

The Olivier nominee discusses accents, event theater, and how the show has changed.

10:00 a.m.

The Changing Calculus of How Hollywood Makes Sequels

Movies like Super Troopers 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp are rewriting Hollywood’s franchise playbook.

9:54 a.m.

Cannes 2018 Lineup: Silver Lake, Spike Lee, and New Godard

Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition.

9:49 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Gets a Sexy ’80s Romp

He comes of age, again.

9:41 a.m.

Zayn’s New Music Video Is His Own Little Scarface Remake

With a feminist plot twist!

9:00 a.m.

Submergence Marks Alicia Vikander’s Triumphant Return to Being Sad in Sweaters

She also tries out some glasses. It’s exciting!

8:49 a.m.

Noah Emmerich Won’t Miss Playing Stan on The Americans

“Stan’s ready for a job change. Maybe he can open up a surf shop in Hawaii.”

7:59 a.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: The Age of Aquaria

Sonja has really taken it too far this time.

1:44 a.m.

Late Night Wasn’t Sad to See House Speaker Paul Ryan Go

Paul Ryan, a frequent punching bag for many late-night hosts, announced his retirement.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

The Americans Recap: The War at Home

It’s hard to fathom the Jennings family cataclysm to come.

Yesterday at 10:52 p.m.

John Krasinski Is Trading in Horror for Sci-Fi With Next Movie Life on Mars

After the success of “A Quiet Place,” Krasinski is a hot commodity.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.