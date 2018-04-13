Netflix Renews On My Block Teen Dramedy for Season Two

Fans of On My Block have no reason to fear this Friday the 13th: Netflix has ordered a second season of the critically praised comedy-drama. The streaming giant didn’t take long to make a decision, renewing the series just shy of one month after its first batch of episodes dropped. On My Block, a collaboration between Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich and writers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, chronicles the adolescent adventures of a culturally diverse (and extraordinarily quick-witted) group of high-schoolers in South Central Los Angeles. It stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronnie Hawk. News of Block’s renewal comes days after Netflix ordered up a second season of teen-targeted comedy Alexa & Katie and handed out a cancellation for ’90s teen comedy Everything Sucks!