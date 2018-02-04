Help Us Pick This Summer’s Must-Read Book

For the second year in a row, New Yorkers* will all be reading one book together, and Vulture is happy to play the role of binding agent. We’ve joined with NYC’s Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment to present this year’s “One Book, One New York,” a citywide program encouraging readers to read the same book. Throughout April, you can help determine which book will be the focus of a citywide reading spree this summer by voting online for your favorite of these options:

If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

White Tears by Hari Kunzru

Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue

When I Was Puerto Rican by Esmeralda Santiago

MOME, New York Magazine, and Vulture pared down a list of suggestions from our staffs and the city’s literary community to land on these five books, all of which represent or reflect on life in New York City. Copies are available at every New York City library branch, and in bookstores across town. On April 19, the four living nominated authors, as well as Barry Jenkins — who is adapting Beale Street into a film, and serving as advocate for that book — will gather for a panel discussion at the Pen America World Voices Festival. The winning One Book author will be featured at Vulture Festival in May.

Competing authors, may the books be ever in your favor.

*Residence in New York not required to read the winning book.