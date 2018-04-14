One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest Director Milos Forman Dies at 86

Milos Forman, the Oscar-winning director of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at the age of 86, according to a report from the Czech news agency, CTK. Born in the Czech Republic in 1932 , Forman moved to the United States following the “Prague Spring” uprising in 1968. His first film in the country, Taking Off, won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival in 1971, and two of his later films, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and Amadeus (1984) both won several Academy awards, including the awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Forman died on Friday at his home in the United States, his wife Martina told CTK. “His departure was calm and he was surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends,” she said.