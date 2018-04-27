Paris Hilton Breaks Down Instagram Etiquette

While promoting their film The American Meme, Paris Hilton and Bert Marcus enjoyed a game of “How Many Is Too Many,” where they laid out the dos and don’ts of Instagram. According to Hilton, managing your social media accounts can be a lot of work — even when you know what you’re doing.

The American Meme, directed by Bert Marcus, features the likes of Paris Hilton, the Fat Jew, and Emily Ratajkowski. Its unique lens provides an intimate look into the everyday lives of these celebrities and exposes the ups and downs that come with being a social-media influencer.