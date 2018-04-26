Yesterday, the police arrested a man suspected of being the Golden State Killer, the infamous serial murderer who is the subject of Michelle McNamara’s book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark. McNamara died in 2016, before the book was published, and after her death, her husband, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, helped pull together her work into its final version. On Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, Patton, fortuitously booked as a guest, had the chance to respond to the news of the suspect’s arrest, and to read a moving passage from his late wife’s book, which anticipated the serial killer’s capture.