Let the what will be real? What will be fictionalized? questions begin. The Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar has confirmed the narrative for his next drama, Dolor y Gloria, which will star his longtime muses Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz. Per Variety, Almodóvar described the film as revolving around “a series of meetings, some physical, others remembered decades later, of a film director now in his twilight years,” with this director reflecting on everything from his “first loves, the second loves, the mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the ’60s, the ’80s, current times, and the emptiness, a sense of incommensurate emptiness, caused by the inability to go on making films.” As you can likely surmise, Banderas will be playing the director, with Cruz in a not-yet-disclosed supporting role. Estamos intrigados!