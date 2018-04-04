When Alma (Vicky Krieps) interrupts Reynolds (Daniel Day-Lewis) to bring him tea in Phantom Thread, she’s bullied out of the room. In this exclusive camera test from behind the scenes of Phantom Thread, Cyril (Lesley Manville) has better luck. In the clip, director Paul Thomas Anderson, Manville, and Day-Lewis are all getting a feel for the House of Woodcock’s fussy couturier. It’s clear what was axed, and what stayed the same: A garish teapot had to go, as did the regular tie Day-Lewis dons during breakfast. In voice-over, PTA says no one was satisfied with that part of Reynolds’s costume. “I thought the bow ties didn’t look nerdy or costumey or anything,” costume designer Mark Bridges told Vulture. “On another level, it just speaks to how he’s different, he’s marching to a different drummer.”

Of Cyril’s costumes in those early test shots, Bridges says he wanted them to be “variations of a theme,” sticking to darker grays. “I think it works very well within the house, sort of her buzzing around this sherbet-colored existence as this little stern, dark side of things. But it’s not nasty. It’s always elegant and vaguely sexy,” he said.

Bridges, a longtime PTA collaborator, won his second Oscar for his work in Phantom Thread. Where does he keep his new trophy? “My old one [for The Artist] is in my bedroom, in a glass dome,” he said. “The new kid on the block? I haven’t decided yet.” Phantom Thread is available on digital now, and will be released on Blu-Ray/DVD on April 10.