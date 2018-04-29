Pope Francis Graced With Katy Perry’s Presence

Hail Katy full of grace, the Pope is with thee. And your boyfriend. In enlightening news fitting for the Sabbath, Katy Perry was able to touch hands and exchange remarks with noted cool man of the cloth, Pope Francis, while visiting Vatican City this weekend. Orlando Bloom, her boo, was also there and looked pretty happy. “Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness’ compassionate heart and inclusivity,” Perry later wrote in Instagram. Hopefully they didn’t talk about that whole turning-a-convent-into-a-home situation.