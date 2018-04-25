Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Greta Gerwig Gave Us a Hella Tight Update on the Lady Bird Cinematic Universe

“I can’t tell you ideas because as soon as I say ideas to the world, they die,” she said.

22 mins ago

Hipsters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Release Wedding Ceremony on Vinyl

And streaming!

10:56 a.m.

Fleetwood Mac Is Feuding Again and We Haven’t Felt This Alive in Years

“We were never married, but we might as well have been.”

10:53 a.m.

J. Cole Just Wants to Be Himself

The 33-year-old rapper on his new album, SoundCloud disses, and how he stopped caring what other people think.

10:38 a.m.

Curtis Sittenfeld on Writing Stories in the Wake of the Election

And adapting them for a new Apple TV series, starring Kristen Wiig.

10:15 a.m.

MoviePass Backs Gotti Movie, Makes Them an Offer They Can’t Refuse

Gotti is MoviePass Ventures’ second indie movie deal.

10:00 a.m.

Spike Lee Has Seen Black Panther 4 Times Already

At the Tribeca Film Festival, the veteran director professed his love for the film — and discussed Colin Kaepernick.

9:56 a.m.

Bradley Cooper Debuts the First Trailer for A Star Is Born to Applause and Tears

At CinemaCon, the actor-director-screenwriter brought audiences to tears with the first sneak peek of the film.

9:52 a.m.

Meek Mill Got to Ring the Bell at the Sixers Game, Gets Hero’s Welcome

He sat courtside next to Kevin Hart after being released from prison.

9:42 a.m.

Theater Review: The Travesties I’ve Been Waiting Decades to See

Revisiting Tom Stoppard’s spectacular, dazzling intellectual swordplay.

9:36 a.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: May 2018

Say good-bye to John Wick: Chapter 2.

9:34 a.m.

The Most Traumatizing Moments in The Handmaid’s Tale Season Premiere

The darkest show on TV has gotten even more brutal.

9:19 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Emily’s Story

This heart-wrenching episode belongs to Alexis Bledel.

9:00 a.m.

Questlove’s 10 Favorite Books

Prince, Patton Oswalt, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

9:00 a.m.

How Many Marvel Movies Do I Have to See Before Infinity War?

Which of the 18 films in the MCU do you need to have seen to understand Infinity War?

8:00 a.m.

Disobedience Is a Portrait of Lost Women Seeking Connection

Sebastián Lelio’s drama, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, isn’t packed with surprises, but that’s not why you go to a movie like this.

7:38 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap: Gotta Be Startin’ Something

I have decided that I officially like Teddi.

7:00 a.m.

How The Handmaid’s Tale Brought the ‘Miserable’ Colonies to Life

“There was no place to go that wasn’t muddy. All I can say is Alexis Bledel is a tough, tough motherfucker.”

1:52 a.m.

Jordan Klepper Embraces Kanye West As His New Favorite Conservative Celebrity

After West tweeted his support for conservative anti–Black Lives Matter pundit Candace Owens, the right welcomed the rapper.

1:15 a.m.

Hank Azaria Addresses Apu Controversy, Calls for South Asian Writers on Simpsons

He also told Stephen Colbert he’s willing to “step aside” from voicing Apu.